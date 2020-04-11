'Roberrt' will come when things are back to normal: Darshan

By Express News Service

Darshan-starrer Roberrt had locked April 9 as its release date. However, owing to the outbreak, the plans to release the film during the Good Friday weekend has ben shelved.

While wishing tweeple The Challenging also mentioned about his upcoming film. “May your faith in God bring peace and prosperity into your lives.

"Have a blessed Good Friday. #Roberrt will soon come to you when things are back to normal. Stay Home & Stay Safe(sic),” he says.

Tharun Sudhir’s directorial, produced by Umapathy Srinivas Gowda, is now with the censor board. The film features Asha Bhat as well as Jagapati Babu as the antagonist.

It is the first time that he will be sharing screen space with Darshan. Also featuring in the emotional action thriller are Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monterio, Shivaraj K R Pete, and Chikkanna in pivotal roles. Roberrt has Arjun Janya’s music and cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj.