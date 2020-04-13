India vs England  finds a fan in Pakistan 

By Express News Service

The lockdown period has turned favourable for a few filmmakers, especially for those who have released their films on the streaming platforms. Joining the bandwagon is director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar. His latest film, India vs England, which was out on Amazon Prime recently, is said to be doing well. And according to the director, the film has found an audience across the world.

“India vs England has helped me find a fan in Pakistan, who has appreciated my film,” says the director, who is planning to come out with a dubbed version in Hindi and release it on OTT. “Compared to a theatrical release, the film, which is a family entertainer, is doing well on the digital platform, and this is clearly a sign to a director like me as to which platform should we choose to make films,” he adds.

The film stars Vasishta Simha and Manvitha Kamath, and includes Anant Nag, Sumalatha and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles. It has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Will Price, Satya Hegde and AV Krishnakumar.