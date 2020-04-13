Home Entertainment Kannada

India vs England  finds a fan in Pakistan 

The lockdown period has turned favourable for a few filmmakers, especially for those who have released their films on the streaming platforms.

Published: 13th April 2020 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

By Express News Service

The lockdown period has turned favourable for a few filmmakers, especially for those who have released their films on the streaming platforms. Joining the bandwagon is director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar. His latest film, India vs England, which was out on Amazon Prime recently, is said to be doing well. And according to the director, the film has found an audience across the world. 

“India vs England has helped me find a fan in Pakistan, who has appreciated my film,” says the director, who is planning to come out with a dubbed version in Hindi and release it on OTT. “Compared to a theatrical release, the film, which is a family entertainer, is doing well on the digital platform, and this is clearly a sign to a director like me as to which platform should we choose to make films,” he adds. 

The film stars Vasishta Simha and Manvitha Kamath, and includes Anant Nag, Sumalatha and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles. It has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Will Price, Satya Hegde and AV Krishnakumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
Video
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp