Producer Umapathy Srinivas to come up with a mini film city

BENGALURU: A mini film city is all set to come to reality in namma Bengaluru. Taking this initiative is Umapathy Srinivas. The producer who ventured into the entertainment industry bringing films like Hebbuli, Robbert and Madagaja, is coming up with a one-stop film studio to meet all the requirements of filmmakers.

He looks forward to shooting reality shows and teleserials here. He is planning to construct the film city on Kanakapura Road close to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ashram -- The Art of Living. It will be built on 16 acres with a whopping investment. Umapathy has projects like the Darshan-starrer Roberrt scheduled for release, and Madagaja, starring Sriimurali on floors.

“With not many facilities available here for shooting, every filmmaker from Karnataka has no choice but to travel to Ramoji Film City. We have to hire 50 per cent of the crew over there. This way, the Karnataka government loses out on the revenue coming from our films. Moreover, it becomes very stressful to travel and shoot in Hyderabad. Keeping all these factors in mind, I have decided to come up with his mini-film city right here in Bengaluru,” says Umapathy.

The producer, who is already working on the project, says it will have a modern ambience and will be eco-friendly. “I will be coming up with one of the south India’s biggest shooting floors, with street setup, villages, railways stations, hospitals and bungalows. I aim to have all the necessities, enabling a filmmaker to shoot the entire project at this location,” says Umapathy, adding that the plan of coming up with a film city was on his mind over the last few years.

“The film city, which is currently an ongoing project will be located just 25km from Vidhana Soudha, and it is a 30-45-minute drive from south Bengaluru,” says Umapathy, adding, “As a producer, I wanted to do something closely related to the entertainment sector, and I felt that this one-stop film studio for filmmakers is the best project to come up with.”