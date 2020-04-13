Home Entertainment Kannada

Producer Umapathy Srinivas to come up with a mini film city

The producer of Hebbuli, Roberrt and Madagaja plans to come up with a one-stop studio to be built on 16 acres of land

Published: 13th April 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Umapathy Srinivas Gowda

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mini film city is all set to come to reality in namma Bengaluru. Taking this initiative is Umapathy Srinivas. The producer who ventured into the entertainment industry bringing films like Hebbuli, Robbert and Madagaja, is coming up with a one-stop film studio to meet all the requirements of filmmakers.

He looks forward to shooting reality shows and teleserials here. He is planning to construct the film city on Kanakapura Road close to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ashram -- The Art of Living. It will be built on 16 acres with a whopping investment. Umapathy has projects like the Darshan-starrer Roberrt scheduled for release, and Madagaja, starring Sriimurali on floors. 

“With not many facilities available here for shooting, every filmmaker from Karnataka has no choice but to travel to Ramoji Film City.  We have to hire 50 per cent of the crew over there. This way, the Karnataka government loses out on the revenue coming from our films. Moreover, it becomes very stressful to travel and shoot in Hyderabad. Keeping all these factors in mind, I have decided to come up with his mini-film city right here in Bengaluru,” says Umapathy. 

The producer, who is already working on the project, says it will have a modern ambience and will be eco-friendly. “I will be coming up with one of the south India’s biggest shooting floors, with street setup, villages, railways stations, hospitals and bungalows. I aim to have all the necessities, enabling a filmmaker to shoot the entire project at this location,” says Umapathy, adding that the plan of coming up with a film city was on his mind over the last few years. 

“The film city, which is currently an ongoing project will be located just 25km from Vidhana Soudha, and it is a 30-45-minute drive from south Bengaluru,” says Umapathy, adding, “As a producer, I wanted to do something closely related to the entertainment sector, and I felt that this one-stop film studio for filmmakers is the best project to come up with.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Umapathy Srinivas Gowda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Video
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp