Home Entertainment Kannada

Sivakarthikeyan praises Krishna’s Love Mocktail

The actor and director of the film says he was happy to receive a call from the Tamil actor, who talked about watching the film on a streaming platform and gave good feedback.

Published: 13th April 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Love Mocktail

By Express News Service

Actor Krishna, who made his debut as a director with Love Mocktail, is going places. The film is among the handful of Sandalwood projects that are making a buzz during the lockdown period. The actor-director is inundated with appreciation from viewers across the globe, who have watched the film on streaming platforms.

The film has been garnering attention from celebrities as well. Allu Sirish watched Love Mocktail and shared his views on Twitter, mentioning that the film was so much fun and yet heartwarming. Krishna was also surprised to get a call from Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan. Krishna, who was happy to get feedback from the Remo hero, said, “Sivakarthikeyan watched the film on the digital platform, found my number and messaged me about himself, mentioning that he wanted to congratulate me for my film.

I called him back, and said it was nice to hear from him. He said Love Mocktail is a lovely film, which is fun and also filled with emotions. I was curious to know whether he understood the language, and he said yes, to a certain extent, and added that subtitles came in handy.” Krishna added, “Watching the film, and saying it is nice, is a good gesture. But going to the extent of finding out the number and calling me to praise it is a big thing.” Krishna says Love Mocktail has reached the nook and corner of the globe. “I have got calls from citizens of Bangladesh and a lot of people from Europe.

This clearly shows that cinema has no language barrier, and good work is always appreciated, irrespective of the place, time and the platform it is watched on. This feedback from celebrities and viewers is an encouragement,” says Krishna, who is now busy scripting a sequel to Love Mocktail. “I am working towards coming up with an interesting plot,” he says. Love Mocktail, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, features Milana Nagaraj, who also co-produced the film along with Krishna. The film also stars Amrutha Iyengar, Abhilash, Rachana Inder and Kushi Achar, among others. Its music was composed by Raghu Dixit, who churned out some good compositions, while cinematography was by Sri Crazy mindz.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sivakarthikeyan Love Mocktail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Video
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp