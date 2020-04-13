Sivakarthikeyan praises Krishna’s Love Mocktail

By Express News Service

Actor Krishna, who made his debut as a director with Love Mocktail, is going places. The film is among the handful of Sandalwood projects that are making a buzz during the lockdown period. The actor-director is inundated with appreciation from viewers across the globe, who have watched the film on streaming platforms.

The film has been garnering attention from celebrities as well. Allu Sirish watched Love Mocktail and shared his views on Twitter, mentioning that the film was so much fun and yet heartwarming. Krishna was also surprised to get a call from Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan. Krishna, who was happy to get feedback from the Remo hero, said, “Sivakarthikeyan watched the film on the digital platform, found my number and messaged me about himself, mentioning that he wanted to congratulate me for my film.

I called him back, and said it was nice to hear from him. He said Love Mocktail is a lovely film, which is fun and also filled with emotions. I was curious to know whether he understood the language, and he said yes, to a certain extent, and added that subtitles came in handy.” Krishna added, “Watching the film, and saying it is nice, is a good gesture. But going to the extent of finding out the number and calling me to praise it is a big thing.” Krishna says Love Mocktail has reached the nook and corner of the globe. “I have got calls from citizens of Bangladesh and a lot of people from Europe.

This clearly shows that cinema has no language barrier, and good work is always appreciated, irrespective of the place, time and the platform it is watched on. This feedback from celebrities and viewers is an encouragement,” says Krishna, who is now busy scripting a sequel to Love Mocktail. “I am working towards coming up with an interesting plot,” he says. Love Mocktail, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, features Milana Nagaraj, who also co-produced the film along with Krishna. The film also stars Amrutha Iyengar, Abhilash, Rachana Inder and Kushi Achar, among others. Its music was composed by Raghu Dixit, who churned out some good compositions, while cinematography was by Sri Crazy mindz.