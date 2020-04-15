Now, Dia in demand for remake rights

By Express News Service

KS Ashoka’s directorial Dia, which is currently doing well on the streaming platform, is experiencing equal demand for remake rights. According to producer Krishna Chaitanya, he has received at least 60 calls so far from filmmakers who are showing an interest in remaking the film in their respective languages. However, the production house is yet to sell the rights.

“There have been talks about remaking Dia in other languages, and one filmmaker has come forward to take the rights for all the languages. We are having discussions with him,” he says, adding, “The demand is mostly coming from Telugu filmmakers, who are keen to have Dia made in their language. A producer from the US is also keen to take up the dubbing rights for the Telugu version and releasing it in theatres. However, nothing has been finalised, and we are yet to close the deal,” he says.

Dia is the second outing of director Ashoka after 6-5=2. The romantic thriller, which was widely appreciated, features Kushee, Pruthvi Ambar and Deekhsith. While it has no songs, the background score has been composed by Ajaneesh B Loknath. The crew also included two cinematographers -- Vishal Vittal and Sourabh Waghmare.