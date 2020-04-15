Vasuki Vaibhav to debut with independent music

It seems like musician Vasuki Vaibhav is not missing the Bigg Boss house, where he sang the popular song ‘Mansinda Yaru Kettoralla’, which still rings in the minds of many. Vasuki who was part of season 7 was housebound for 112 days, and got over on February 2, 2020. So the lockdown is not unfamiliar to him. “Right now, everyone is experiencing what I already went through. I was already familiar with quarantine life for four months and it became a norm. So, I am not bored, and am easily able to handle this period,” he says. Like every musician, Vasuki, who is also a theatre artist, lyricist and has been associated with films, too feels that some quiet time helps in being improving creativity.

“Music has slowed down due to the coronavirus outbreak. Before going to Bigg Boss, I had committed to a few projects which are yet to release. I have two films -- Law and Pannaga Bharana’s yet-to-be-titled comedy drama made under Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK banner, as well as a Kannada web series titled Honey Moon. I am composing music for Dhananjay’s debut production venture Badava Rascal. I had done work in parts for all these films before I headed to Bigg Boss house. I am looking forward to work once the lockdown period is lifted,” says Vasuki, who made his music debut with director D Satya Prakash’s film Rama Rama Re.

The music director is debuting with independent music, for which he is associating with music director and his decade-old friend Nobin Paul. “This is going to be made under the label - The Grandfather Studio -- a digital house, and we are going to produce original music, for which we will be collaborating with international musicians. It’s going to be non-filmy,” says Vasuki who is looking at contemporising theatre and folk music for the present generation.

“Today’s youngsters are familiar with Chhota Bheem, Superman, mostly with westerns works. However, they aren’t fascinated by the traditional Govind song. So, we have been working on contemporising them,” says the singer who is spending time watching Money Heist, reading books, and waiting for the quarantine period to get over.