Vinod Prabhakar and Parvathy Arun come together for a film

The upcoming action flick is based on the underworld. An official announcement of the title will be made after the lockdown is lifted

Published: 15th April 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Vinod Prabhakar

By Express News Service

Vinod Prabhakar, who is sharing screen space with Darshan in Roberrt, has signed his next project. The commercial entertainer will be directed by Pramod Kumar, and made under the banner of AMS Production, which has previously produced Kulfi.

It will be the second project produced by Hemavathi Muniswamy. The makers have completed the photoshoot, and have shared the first look stills with CE. They are planning to announce the title once the lockdown is lifted. 

The shooting will begin when the makers get the required permission. The film, said to be an underworld based action drama, has Parvathy Arun playing the female lead.

The Malayalam actor, who made her debut in the Ganesh-starrer Geetha directed by Vijay Naagendra, has now signed her next project in Kannada. The film has Vijeth composing the music, while Sugnan will handle the camerawork and K D Venkatesh has been signed up as the stunt choreographer.

