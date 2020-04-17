Home Entertainment Kannada

Charan Raj credits actor-director Duniya Vijay for Salaga’s background score

The music composer says Duniya Vijay allowed him to give a new sound by bringing in folk flavour and Siddhi tribal music for the action-based subject

Published: 17th April 2020 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 08:34 AM

By Express News Service

Music director Charan Raj has finished composing Salaga’s background score, and is left with two more days of work. “The particular episode, which comes in the climax portions, requires live recording and instrumental music. I am waiting for the lockdown period to get over to bring in a few musicians,” says Charan, who has no second thoughts about giving credit to director-actor Duniya Vijay for triggering a new approach.

A still from Salaga

While Salaga is an action-based subject, the background score comes with a folk flavour which blends in tribal rhythm such as the Siddii music. “The treatment is unusual. The idea was given by Vijay sir, to bring these elements, and that’s how I got evolved. This folk theme is new to me too, and I had to learn since it was coming from the director himself, who allowed me to try out something fresh,” he says. 

The song, Suri Anna, is already a huge success and the makers are yet to release two more tracks. “The Siddii theme song, sung by members of the tribe, is sprinkled through various part of the film. It has interesting placements,” says Charan.

According to the music director, though the subject has high energy moments, equal importance has been given to emotions too. “Overall, I put in some extra effort to do the background score for Salaga, which will give a new viewing experience for the audience,” he says. Salaga produced by KP Srikanth features Sanjana Anand playing the female lead, while Dhananjay will be seen as a cop.

