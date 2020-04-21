Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Guruprasad coming up with crime comedy titled 'Lockdown'

The director, who is in the process of finalising the production house, will shoot it at the location he is presently confiding to. 

A poster of 'Lockdown'

By Express News Service

Guruprasad is coming up with a new directorial, which he is planning to shoot during the quarantine time. He has titled the film, Lockdown. That the filmmaker is planning to direct a laugh riot amidst the coronavirus outbreak was reported earlier by CE, and he has now made new progress. 

The film is going to be a crime comedy, which will also have Guruprasad playing the lead role. 

Lockdown will be a two-hour feature film, with no songs. Guruprasad will soon be bringing on board multiple actors as well as the technical crew. Guruprasad will release the feature film on his official app, which is in the works. Viewers will be able to watch the crime comedy by paying a sum of ` 100.

