Home Entertainment Kannada

Hit or flop, I should not fail as an actor: Ganesh

The Golden Star, who completed 14 years of his journey as a hero, says the lockdown is helping him reassess himself as an actor.

Published: 22nd April 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Ganesh

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

"Time flies," says Ganesh when asked about his completing 14 years in the film industry. “I got to realise only when my fans updated me. Director Yogaraj Bhat, who more or less started his directorial journey around the same time as me, over a telephonic conversation talked about my journey, when he mentioned, ‘I thought that we were here for 200 years, but it’s been just 14 years,” chuckles the actor, mentioning that he has completed 20 years in television as an anchor, host and in cinema as well. He adds, “It is 14 years of my journey as a hero.” 

While the actor is utilising this lockdown period to spend time with his family and doing his bit of social service, Ganesh is also reassessing himself as an actor by watching his films.

“I have been watching my old films on television. This is helping me analyse the characters and subjects I have played, as I feel I could’ve done certain roles better,” says Ganesh, adding that till date, he has never had so much time to spare.

“Even before becoming an actor, during my college years, I never sat in one place. After completing my classes, I would either be at rehearsals or coaching centres. I did part-time jobs as well. I remember doing brand survey jobs, for which we were paid by the hour. I did all this for my pocket money and to watch movies. Sitting idle has been never been a habit. After I started my career, this is the first time, I have been this free. It’s been almost 65 days,” says Ganesh.

The actor had completed a schedule for director Suni’s Sakath, and was supposed to resume shooting in March when the lockdown was announced. “The latest film I watched of mine was Pataki, and I felt that I should do a cop role again,” he says. 

Ganesh, who shot to fame as a host with the talk show Comedy Time, says it gave him a big boost. His first stint in cinema started with a villain’s role in Tapori. He later played supporting roles, until he got a break to play the lead in Chellata in 2006. However, the actor, who is better known for Mungaru Male, says it was a golden period for him when he managed to give a series of hits.

“Hit or flop is part of one’s career. But one should not fail as an actor. If you do, it is the end of your career. There have been films which were experiments and would not have connected with the audiences.

However, as an actor, I would have enjoyed the role. I have enjoyed the best hits and was glad to see my director and producers happy. But at the same time, whenever I had super hits, I felt fear within,” he says The actor says before Mungaru Male, he didn’t have a clear idea about films getting a ‘super hit’ tag.

“I immersed myself into dialogue delivery and acting, and never tried to learn the business aspects of cinema. So I didn’t have that fear.

Once Mungaru Male was a hit, I thought it will be the same status with every film of mine. However, it was when I saw my first failure, which I think might have been my 11th or 12th, that I got to know the difference between a super hit, an average and a flop film,” recalls Ganesh, adding, “Whether you give a series of hits or not, at the end of the day, as an actor, you have to take a fresh call with every project.” 

Today, the actor, has also tried his hand at direction, production and singing. But according to Ganesh, “There is not much to say in my 14-year journey because a lot has come by.” He now has three projects lined up. “I have Sakath, Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2 and Trible Riding,” he reveals.

Quarantine lessons

The actor is spending his lockdown time with family and video chatting with friends. “Enjoy every moment of life. Laugh out loud, be kind to others. At the end of the day, nothing else matters. Money and status don’t hold value here, humanity does. Quarantine period has taught everybody of us, a lot of lessons,” he says.
 
The Golden Star
 
Reminded about how and when he was tagged as the Golden Star, Ganesh says, “It was at a time when Mungaru Male and Hudugata were declared as massive hits, and Chelluvina Chittara was doing well. I was written about a lot and people felt that everything I touched was turning to gold. I remember the lines that read, ‘Golden time for Sandalwood’, and I was given the ‘Golden Star’ tag, which holds a special place in my life.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sandalwood Actor Ganesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
Video
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp