Darshan Apoorva to direct story penned by actor Pruthvi Ambaar

A Sharadhaa

Express News Service

Pruthvi Ambaar, who became popular as Adi after Dia, is currently exploring his writing skills. The actor, who is under lockdown in his hometown of Kasargod, is penning a script that will be made into a film. The actor has already committed himself to a comedy family entertainer titled For Regn, to be directed by Naveen Dwarakanath, after which he will take up the new project. The film will be a love drama that will mark the directorial debut of Darshan Apoorva. This will be the first independent feature film for the latter, who has worked as an associate with director KS Ashoka in 6-5=2 and Dia.

Interestingly, the film is likely to bring back Dia and Adi, the lead characters of Ashoka’s directorial, together on the silver screen again. According to the latest buzz, Kushee will be paired opposite Pruthvi in the upcoming romantic story. However, ask Pruthvi about this, and he says, “At present, we are in the process of writing. It’s my story, and Darshan Apoorva and I are sitting and doing the screenplay. The film will be made with investments pooled by a group of friends, who have been part of the industry. As far as Kushee being signed up is concerned, the viewers who have watched Dia want to see us together again, and we both are also equally keen. However, we will be in a better position to finalise on the star cast once we are out of the lockdown period, and when we would want to make an official announcement of the project as well as the cast and crew.”

The actor, who is also a well-known name in the Tulu film industry, says his upcoming project, which he is currently writing, will be a contrast to Dia and For Reg. “This is going to be a unique love story with elements of a thriller. The entire film will be set in Kapu, and we will bringing in the native Udupi dialect of the coastal belt and adding two songs as well. If everything goes as per plan, we are planning to start shooting in August,” he says.

Writer-actor Pruthvi has directorial ambitions too Talking about his stint in writing, Pruthvi says, “It was when I was doing my Masters that I thought I would take up direction and do good films. I never thought I would become an actor.” He comes with a bundle of talent, as a dancer,Radio Jockey, writer and actor, and has directorial ambitions too.



“To begin with, I was a dancer, and got into serials when I thought I was confident of facing the camera. That’s how I ended up being an artiste. Direction is there on my mind, but not immediately. I would think of it 5-6 years from now, and my current focus is on acting. Since Mass Communication was a subject I studied, and my last semester included films, that’s when I was introduced to world cinema. Also being an RJ, I wrote shows, which I also hosted. That’s how writing came to me,” he says.

While Dia is still a talked-about film, available on the streaming platform after its theatrical release, according to Pruthvi, there are two scenes that he would pick as the best ones for their surprising and shocking elements — the mother’s death and the last scene.



“Each time I went to a theatre to watch it among the audience, I would enjoy their reactions and expressions, especially for these two sequences, and those become the knockout scenes for me,” says Pruthvi, adding, “I can’t come up with such shocking ending, like the one Ashoka came up for Dia. But I am making sure that this film, which has a blend of love, comedy and emotions will give the audience an equal thrill.”