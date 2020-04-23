Director Krishna keen to see Anant Nag play lead in his project

By Express News Service

Cinematographer-turned-director S Krishna is making use of this lockdown period to complete two scripts. Both the projects will be helmed by him, and will also be produced under his home banner -- RRR Motion Pictures. Interestingly, he is keen to have Anant Nag play the lead in one of the stories, and is going to approach the legendary actor.

“The story demands his screen presence. However, we are yet to discuss the story with Anant Nag and finalise it,” says Krishna, who, like others, is waiting for the lockdown period to get over to take his projects forward.



“The other story too has shaped well, and I will soon be pitching it to the actors who I think will fit the bill, and finalise on the artiste who can commit to the project,” he says.



Producers seek unusual content S Krishna’s last film, Pailwaan, also marked the debut of the director’s first production venture.

The Sudeep-starrer sports based drama was made under the banner of RRR Motion Pictures, owned by Swapna Krishna. Taking forward, the makers are now looking to expand the production house and looking at various filmmakers launching their films under their banner.



“We have already okayed three scripts, and the directors are working on the stories which are in the final stages,” says director Krishna, adding, “We are opening avenues for all kinds of directors who have unusual content with entertainment value.”