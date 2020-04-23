Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Krishna keen to see Anant Nag play lead in his project

The filmmaker has completed writing two scripts, but he is yet to approach any actor for the projects.

Published: 23rd April 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Cinematographer-turned-director S Krishna

Cinematographer-turned-director S Krishna

By Express News Service

Cinematographer-turned-director S Krishna is making use of this lockdown period to complete two scripts. Both the projects will be helmed by him, and will also be produced under his home banner -- RRR Motion Pictures. Interestingly, he is keen to have Anant Nag play the lead in one of the stories, and is going to approach the legendary actor.

“The story demands his screen presence. However, we are yet to discuss the story with Anant Nag and finalise it,” says Krishna, who, like others, is waiting for the lockdown period to get over to take his projects forward.

“The other story too has shaped well, and I will soon be pitching it to the actors who I think will fit the bill, and finalise on the artiste who can commit to the project,” he says. 

Producers seek unusual content  S Krishna’s last film, Pailwaan, also marked the debut of the director’s first production venture. 

The Sudeep-starrer sports based drama was made under the banner of RRR Motion Pictures, owned by Swapna Krishna. Taking forward, the makers are now looking to expand the production house and looking at various filmmakers launching their films under their banner.

“We have already okayed three scripts, and the directors are working on the stories which are in the final stages,” says director Krishna, adding, “We are opening avenues for all kinds of directors who have unusual content with entertainment value.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
S Krishna RRR Motion Pictures Sandalwood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
Video
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp