Shivanna plays army man in Ram Dhulipudi’s directorial debut

The love drama that contains elements of action will have cinematography by Ravi Kumar Sana and music by Sricharan Pakala 

Published: 25th April 2020

Actor Shivarajkumar

By Express News Service

Shivarajkumar, who is currently working in director A Harsha’s Bhajarangi 2 and has marked dates in his calendar for Ravi Arasu’s RDX, has yet another interesting project falling in his kitty. The yet-to-be-titled film marks the directorial debut of Ram Dhulipudi, and was officially launched on Dr Rajkumar’s birth anniversary on April 24.

The director, who had earlier worked in films produced by Dil Raju, is now looking forward to wielding the megaphone for the Hattrick hero. Ram Dhulipudi, who has written the script keeping Shivarajkumar in mind, is eagerly waiting to helm the project for the Century Star. The director has come up with a love story, which will be produced by Swathi Vanapalli, Srikanth Dhulipudi, and Narala Srinivas Reddy, and co-produced by Kudupudi Vijay. According to the makers, the film will feature Shivarajkumar in the role of a military officer. 

Meanwhile, the production house has finalised on the technical crew. Cinematographer Ravi Kumar Sana, will be handling the camera. Sricharan Pakala, who has been composing music for Telugu films, will now be making his Kannada film debut. Meanwhile, the production house, which is in the process of finalising the star cast, is already in talks with a couple of heroines, and the final call will be taken soon.

As per the initial schedule, the film is likely to go on the floors in September after Shivanna completes the shooting for Bhajarangi 2 and RDX. The team has already finalised the filming locations in USA, Jammu and Kashmir, and Shivamogga. However, with the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown, it may get pushed a little further.

