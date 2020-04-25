Home Entertainment Kannada

Yuva Rajkumar’s first look in yet to be titled film carries a 'mysterious mood'

The first look of the as-yet untitled film, which was revealed on Dr Rajkumar’s birth anniversary, hints of a historical plot; A teaser will soon be unveiled to give a glimpse of the character

Published: 25th April 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Yuva Rajkumar

Actor Yuva Rajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Yuva Rajumar’s foray into Sandalwood has got officially confirmed with the launch of his first look poster on the birthday of his grandfather, Dr Rajkumar. Sporting a rugged look with a spear in hand, Yuva Rajkumar’s look in the as-yet untitled debut to be directed by Puneeth has a lot of takeaways, with an element of mystery woven in the image.

The makers have released the first look with the working title, YR 01, but they have not revealed any more details. However, the poster has Yuva Rajkumar giving out some mythical vibes, which hint at an intriguing storyline and a historical period drama, which is expected to be made on a big scale.

“At present, nothing much can be revealed about the plot,” says the director, who is working on a teaser that will be revealed after the lockdown is lifted. 

“The teaser will give a glimpse of the characterisation, as well as how Yuva Rajkumar has trained himself to fit into the role,” he tells Cinema Express. For Yuva Rajkumar, who celebrated his birthday on April 23, the occasion turned more special with the release of the first look poster on Annavru’s birth anniversary.

The actor, son of Raghavendra Rajkumar and brother of Vinay Rajkumar has his uncles, Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, to look up to in the film industry. Puneeth, who is making his directorial debut, has previously worked as an associate to Prashanth Neel in KGF Chapter 1. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yuva Rajkumar Sandalwood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
Video
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp