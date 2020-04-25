Yuva Rajkumar’s first look in yet to be titled film carries a 'mysterious mood'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Yuva Rajumar’s foray into Sandalwood has got officially confirmed with the launch of his first look poster on the birthday of his grandfather, Dr Rajkumar. Sporting a rugged look with a spear in hand, Yuva Rajkumar’s look in the as-yet untitled debut to be directed by Puneeth has a lot of takeaways, with an element of mystery woven in the image.

The makers have released the first look with the working title, YR 01, but they have not revealed any more details. However, the poster has Yuva Rajkumar giving out some mythical vibes, which hint at an intriguing storyline and a historical period drama, which is expected to be made on a big scale.



“At present, nothing much can be revealed about the plot,” says the director, who is working on a teaser that will be revealed after the lockdown is lifted.

“The teaser will give a glimpse of the characterisation, as well as how Yuva Rajkumar has trained himself to fit into the role,” he tells Cinema Express. For Yuva Rajkumar, who celebrated his birthday on April 23, the occasion turned more special with the release of the first look poster on Annavru’s birth anniversary.



The actor, son of Raghavendra Rajkumar and brother of Vinay Rajkumar has his uncles, Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, to look up to in the film industry. Puneeth, who is making his directorial debut, has previously worked as an associate to Prashanth Neel in KGF Chapter 1.