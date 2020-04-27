I want my next to be out-of-the-box cinema: Vikram Ravichandran 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

As the Kannada film audience is looking forward to watching Crazy Star Ravichandran’s second son in Trivikrama, the actor is making use of the lockdown time to ponder over how he should go about with his next project



All eyes are currently on Vikram Ravichandran, as the Kannada film audience looks forward to watching Ravichandran’s second son in his maiden debut as a hero in Trivikrama. Meanwhile, the actor is currently using the lockdown time to finalise on his second film, and that’s the buzz doing the rounds now. Ask Vikram about this, and he replies, “I have been approached by a couple of directors, including a Telugu filmmaker who is keen to do a Kannada film. I am reading scripts and would want to confirm one, but the COVID-19 crisis has pushed the entire plan,” says Vikram, adding, “Hopefully, I would want to announce my second project along with the trailer of Trivikrama.

But again, I will do it at the perfect time.” The actor has completed the entire shoot for Trivikrama and is left with two songs to film. Vikram is also making use of this time to work out how he should go ahead with his second film. Coming from the Crazy Star’s clan, it is obvious that the actor is looking for something different. Accordingly, he is looking for something out-of-the-box. “I don’t want to be part of the regular plot, and that’s what is in my head. Being Ravichandran’s son, I am working towards bringing a whole new version of cinema to the Kannada industry.

Having said that, I will not say that people wouldn’t have seen anything like that. But from my end, I want to make a different note,” says Vikram, adding, “I want to steadily get marked for one genre, and not be an option for two-three heroes. I know my first film is commercial, and it would have suited any other hero. But for the second and third films, If I get the right subject and placement, I want that particular subject and genre to suit only Vikram. I believe that being distinct can bring recognition, and that’s something we need to build on our own.” The actor says we can’t exactly predict the future of the cinema world post the coronavirus crisis. “Right now, we can’t analyse the future of the industry. It all depends on the audience, and how they receive it,” he says.