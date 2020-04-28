Cinema is playing a vital role during lockdown time: Sriimurali

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

For actor Sriimurali, this lockdown is more or less like being in the same place but exploring a different world. He also admits that the present challenge has been one between the mind and the body. The actor had completed the first schedule of shooting for MadaGaja at Varanasi.

The film, directed by Mahesh Kumar and produced by S Umapathy, was shot for 25 days at a stretch, and the team came back just before the lockdown.

“The lockdown began just as I came back from Varanasi. For the first two weeks, I was excited and felt it was a good opportunity to spend some quality time with my kids and the family. But suddenly, it started hitting me, and I realised that it is not a summer vacation, but a COVID lockdown,” says the Roaring Star, who has set a routine for himself and his family around this time. “Today, the entire family has started workouts together. My kids enjoy exercising with me. I have been hands-on with all the domestic work, and feel like a complete man today,” he adds.

The actor, who is sticking to just one project — MadaGaja — this year, has decided to push the shoot for his next to 2021. The latter has Dr Suri helming a story written by Prashanth Neel. This apart, Sriimurali is also working towards locking another project for next year. “Discussions are happening with 3-4 filmmakers, and they have been working on the script, which I have kind of finalised in my head. However, I feel this is not the right time to speak, and details will be revealed once the movie buzz is back,” he says.

“Everything has come to a halt, and even though entertainment is the last thing on people’s mind, it is the same entertainment that is also keeping the audience engaged at home too,” Sriimurali points out. “Today, if entertainment is alive, it is only because of actors’ performances and the entire people behind the scenes. How will the streaming channels or anybody survive otherwise? Without a doubt, cinema is playing a vital role during lockdown time,” says Sriimurali, adding. “The entire world has taken a toll because of the outbreak. We are all sailing in the same boat, and we are living in hope that in a few months, everything will get balanced.”

The actor says his acting career did not give him that much of time to watch movies or series at regular intervals, and now he has understood that there are umpteen choices given by the digital platform. “I take at least half an hour to decide what to watch. There are so many series and movies, available on OTT platforms. However, irrespective of the language, a fresh film on OTT has been garnering attention,” he says.

In general, Sriimurali loves watching thrillers, light-hearted flicks and romantic comedies. He also enjoys watching documentaries. “I had a long list of pending films to watch, which I am completing. I am getting to watch all kinds of films in the comfort of my home. I am also showing my kids the popular cartoons of our period like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck,” says Sriimurali, adding, “In spite of not shooting and going to theatres, entertainment has been a part of the discussions in our daily lives.”