Home Entertainment Kannada

Films with nail-biting content attract me as a viewer and actor: Dheeren Rajkumar

... says Dheeren Rajkumar, who is looking forward to the release of his debut movie, Shiva 143, directed by Anil Kumar  and made under the banner of Jayanna Films

Published: 30th April 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Dheeren Rajkumar

Dheeren Rajkumar

By  A Sharadha
Express News Service

It was a simple but special celebration for Dheeren Rajkumar who celebrated his birthday amid the lockdown on Wednesday. The actor was happy to receive calls from friends and members of the film fraternity, giving him their best wishes. “On my behalf, fans of Shivanna and Appu (Puneeth Rajkumar) distributed food to people who are suffering during the lockdown. They sent videos, which made it more special,” says Dheeren, who is making his debut with Shiva 143. The commercial entertainer, directed by Anil Kumar, is being made under the banner of Jayanna Films and will see a 2020 release. 

The newcomer in Sandalwood is happy with the way he is developing a fan base, even before he has been seen on the silver screen. “Developing fans is not a strategy. I feel that if somebody likes you, you like them back,” says Dheeren, yet another actor coming from the Rajkumar clan, comprising his grandfather, his father Ram Kumar, and uncles Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar.

He has obviously grown up watching movies and learning acting. “What our family has done till date is our heritage, and that is what I want to do. It is not about the profession alone, but also the personal front. I would like to take the family tradition forward,” he says. 

Shooting for the much-awaited debut of Dheeren has been completed, except for one song, which could not be shot because of the lockdown. “I am waiting for the song to be completed as it will help me remove my long hair and beard,” he says. Reacting to the delay in the release of his debut, Dheeren says, “Nobody knew we will have a situation like COVID-19, where we will have to lock ourselves inside. But now, we have to face it and look forward with hope,” he adds. 

Going forward, he has a list of subjects that he wants to be a part of. “As an actor and audience, I am a fan of  suspense thrillers and murder mysteries,” says Dheeren, adding, “I would prefer to work in subjects where there is scope for the film as well as the performance. Since I like to watch films with nail-biting content where the subject becomes the hero, I would want to act in them too.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 Dheeren Rajkumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
Video
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp