Kannada

'Roberrt' team gives tribute to off-screen warriors on May Day 

Director Tharun Kishore Sudhir and the team are coming up with a making video  of the Darshan-starrer film 

Published: 30th April 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
A still from Roberrt 

May 1 is Workers’ Day, and the team of Darshan-starrer Roberrt is giving a tribute to all the off-screen warriors. Director Tharun Kishore Sudhir and  the team members are coming up with a making video that will be out on Labour Day at 10 am. The video will give a glimpse of the making, and the people who worked behind the camera to bring magic on screen.

This video will be out on producer Umapathy Srinivas Gowda’s newly-created YouTube channel. Roberrt’s release, which was initially planned for April 9, was pushed ahead due to the coronavirus outbreak. The film has been submitted to the censor board. 

Roberrt features Asha Bhat opposite the Challenging Star, and Jagapati Babu as the antagonist. The cast also includes Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monterio, Shivaraj KR Pete and Chikkanna in prominent roles. Arjun Janya has scored the music while cinematography is by Sudhakar S Raj.

TAGS
Roberrt Darshan May Day

