A2 music bags 'Trivikrama' audio rights for Rs 50 lakh

Audio rights of Trivikrama, starring Vikram Ravichandran, have been sold for a sum of Rs  50 lakh. This is a big deal considering it’s for a debutant’s film.

Vikram Ravichandran

By Express News Service

Audio rights of Trivikrama, starring Vikram Ravichandran, have been sold for a sum of Rs  50 lakh. This is a big deal considering it’s for a debutant’s film. A2 music has bought the rights of the music album scored by Arjun Janya. The deal of the film, directed by Sahana Murthy, was signed on Varamahalakshmi. 

The team ,along with the music director, are now getting ready for the recording of 6  songs, for which they have lined up popular singers -- Vijay Prakash, Haricharan, Shreya Ghoshal, Sid Sriram, and Sanjith Hegde. The team, which has filmed the scenes and songs in various locations in Bengaluru, Dandeli, Rajasthan and Bangkok, is now left with the shooting of two songs.

Vikram Ravichandran and Akanksha Sharma

Trivikrama is said to be a high-voltage love story, which is mentioned as a tagline. It is produced by Sommanna and Suresh, under the banner of Gowri Entertainers, The commercial entertainer marks the debut of Akanksha Sharma, who plays the female lead, as well as Bollywood actor Rohit Roy, who is making his foray into Kannada with this film. The romantic drama has an ensemble cast, including Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, Suchendra Prasad, Shivamani, Adi Lokesh, and Telugu actor Jayaprakash, in prominent roles. The camerawork is managed by two cinematographers — Santosh Rai Pathaje and Guruprashant Rai.

