Dhananjay to headline Rohith Padaki’s  RatHnan Prapancha

Daali will be seen in the role of Rathnakara in KRG Studios’ first production venture; this comedy-drama is jointly produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj

Sandalwood actor Dhananjay

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Producer Vijay Kiragandur presents Rathnan Prapancha, a maiden production by KRG Studios. With Dhananjay playing the lead, this is going to be a comedy drama directed Rohith Padaki, and jointly produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj.

The company KRG Studios, which has been into distribution for three years, recently announced their latest venture, a digital marketing solutions -- KRG Connects. This was launched by actors Yash and Radhika Pandit, after which the distribution company is taking their first step to production. The first look poster was released on Varamahalakshmi.

Rathnan Prapancha’s story is written by director Rohith Padaki along with his team, and will have on board cinematographer Sreesha Kuduvalli, and music will done by Ajaneesh Lokanth. While the editing desk will be looked after by Deepu S Kumar, Shivakumar will handle the art department. According to the director, Rathnan Prapancha will see the journey of Rathnakara, a character played by Dhananjay and will be a slice of life cinema.

“The film blends with humour and emotions,” says the director, adding that Dhananjay will be seen as a common man. “The film also explores the values between mother and son, and her relationship with her children. All of this blends in with comic elements.” Producer Yogi G Raj goes on to add that they were in the process of starting a productional venture for sometime now, but was waiting for a good project to start off with.

“This came with Rathnan Prapancaha. Everything was finalised during this lockdown. Currently, preparation is going on, and shoot will start from September onwards. If we’re ready and depending on the pandemic, we might even start earlier,” says the director-turned-producer. Subject-wise, producer Karthik Gowda, says Rathnan Prapancha follows a contemporary style and is new age.

“The film follows the journey of Rathnakara, the central character. We have finalised locations like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Malnad, and Gadag. We will also be going to either Kashmir or Kerala, depending on the pandemic,” the producer tells us. The production house, which have finalised the lead and technicians, are in the process casting the heroine, and remaining artistes.

