KGF Chapter 2 shooting to resume from August 15 onwards 

With lockdown restrictions easing out across India, and the Kannada film industry seems to be slowly getting back to its feet. Makers of projects, which were in the last leg of shoot, are raring to get back and finish their films.

And the good news on that front is that Rocky Bhai and team will soon be getting back to the KGF Chapter 2 sets.

The Yash-starrer directed by Prashanth Neel, which was left with 25 days of shoot will be resuming filming around the second or third week of August.

The team, which has completed 90 percent of shoots are left with major fight sequences and a few scenes, and accordingly, the makers are coming up with a huge set at Minerva Mills, where the first part of the remaining schedule will take place.

A confirmation on this comes from Karthik Gowda, executive producer of KGF Chapter 2, bankrolled by Hombale films. He added that the preparation work is on and the team is chalking out plans to restart shoot.

KGF made with a huge budget, coming with an ensemble cast, the production house is ensuring preventive measures during the time of the shooting.

“We will be instituting strict guidelines on the sets, and we will have all the technicians temporarily camped at a nearby hotel, and will not be allowed to venture out until the schedule gets completed,” says Karthik. The first part of the remaining shoot is planned for 15 days, after which they will take a short break, and the last schedule will be for 10 days, where they plan to complete the entire film.

KGF Chapter 1, which was made in Kannada and dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, received a lot of appreciation from audiences across India.

There is a lot of expectations that have been riding on the sequel to this pan-Indian film. KGF Chapter 2 recently created a buzz when the team revealed the first look of Sanjay Dutt, who plays the role of the antagonist, Adheera.

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, KGF Chapter 2 also has Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon playing a pivotal role in this film that has Srinidhi Shetty playing the female lead KGF Chapter 2 produced by Vijay Kiragandur will be one of the first big-budget films to resume shoot in Karnataka post the lockdown.

Although Hombale Films had announced October 23 as the prospective release date, it is now unsure if the film would make the cut owing to the global pandemic. However, no official announcement has been made from the production house in this regard.

