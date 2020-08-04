Chiru will be my guiding force, and I will follow in his footsteps:  Dhruva Sarja

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

As the Action Prince gears up to resume shooting for Pogaru songs from Aug. 16, he talks about getting ready for his next project, in which he is teaming up with Nanda Kishore again, and about dubbing for his brother, Chiranjeevi Sarja’s film, Rajamarthanda.

Dhruva Sarja will soon be back in action. The actor is said to be hitting the gym regularly, as he gears up to resume shooting for his upcoming film, Pogaru. The Action Prince of Sandalwood, who is still to come to terms with the sudden demise of his brother, Chiranjeevi Sarja, is keeping his focus on cinema now.

Dhruva and wife also tested positive for Covid-19, and have recovered from the infection. He now gets ready to restart filming the pending songs for the movie, which is being directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by BK Gangadhar. The team is finalising the location in Bengaluru, where they will be setting up the sets, and plan to start the shoot from August 16 onwards. Meanwhile, the Karabuu song, which has hit 100 million views this week, and the Telugu version of this track will be out on August 6.

Dhruva now says his brother will be the guiding force of his career, and his life. “I am preparing myself to resume shoot for Pogaru songs, and preparations are going on from the team’s end to begin the shoot from mid-August,” says Dhruva, who is also getting ready for his next project. The actor will be teaming up with Nanda Kishore again for a project, which is being produced by Uday K Mehta. The Action Prince is said to be in the process of reducing weight. “Nanda has sketched a stylish character for me, for which I am working on getting a leaner look. We will start the film once the government grants permission to start shooting for new projects,” he explains.

Talking about reports of him lending support to the pending projects that starred Chiranjeevi Sarja, which are at different stages of production, he says, “I will reveal more as and when we start working on the films. At present, I have agreed to dub Chiru’s portions in Rajamarthanda. I might get emotional watching his visuals at the recording studio, and that is one of the reasons for my decision to take a little more time to start dubbing.”

Dhruva, who has confirmed his project with Uday Mehta’s as his next, will also be zeroing in on another film, which is yet to be finalised. Ask him about his future projects, and the actor mentions that from now on, there will be no set plans from his end and that he wants to go with the flow. “Chiru will be my guiding force and I will follow in his footsteps. My brother will decide, and I will go by what is expected out of me,” the actor signs off.

‘Stay confident and be optimistic to fight Covid-19’

The actor, who has recovered from Covid-19, is happy that he is fit now. “When you see the way people are venturing out, you never feel the presence of the pandemic, but one look at news reports, and it appears to be a scary story. However, I want to cite as examples patients who are in their 90s, or even more, and some as young as infants, who have recovered from the virus. So people shouldn’t get worried about testing positive. Just stay confident and be optimistic, and that’s the only way one can recover,” he says The actor adds that any Covid symptoms should not be neglected.

“I initially thought I had caught cold and developed fever due to the rainy season. Since I hadn’t ventured out for a long time, I thought I wouldn’t get infected by the virus. But then, I realised that I have old people at home, and decided to go for a check-up. While I and my wife were tested positive, the rest of the family was tested negative. Since we had mild symptoms, we were advised to go in for home quarantine, and we have now recovered from it. From our experience, I would like to say, that this virus is something, which we should not deeply worry about. I started getting back to my physical exercise the day after I tested positive, and I am fit and fine,” he reveals.