Shivarajkumar to resume Bhajarangi 2 shoot from August 10 

The shooting will begin at Mohan B Kere studio, where they are coming up with a huge set. The team is left with the last leg of shooting to complete and has planned a 12-day schedule. They will shoot for four days at this studio. Harsha says, “Shivanna is all charged up to get back to the sets, and he is our energy booster. The production house, Jayanna Films, is taking all the precautionary measures and we will follow the guidelines set by the government.”