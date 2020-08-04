Shivarajkumar to resume Bhajarangi 2 shoot from August 10 

Kannada film fraternity is returning to the sets, with strict guidelines in place. And Shivarajkumar is setting an example, as he gets ready to participate in the shoot of his upcoming film, Bhajarangi 2. Meanwhile, Sudeep’s Phantom has been rolling for the last 15 days in Telangana, and Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, will resume shooting from mid-August. Now, Harsha plans to start filming the remaining portions from August 10.
The shooting will begin at Mohan B Kere studio, where they are coming up with a huge set. The team is left with the last leg of shooting to complete and has planned a 12-day schedule. They will shoot for four days at this studio. Harsha says, “Shivanna is all charged up to get back to the sets, and he is our energy booster. The production house, Jayanna Films, is taking all the precautionary measures and we will follow the guidelines set by the government.”
A lot of hype has been surrounding Bharajangi 2 since the film went on the floors, and the recent teaser, which was released on the Hattrick Hero’s birthday, got a huge applause from viewers. The film is loaded with action and drama, and has an ensemble cast, including Bhavana in the female lead role, along with Shruti, Loki, and Cheluvaraj among other theatres artistes featuring in prominent roles. While Arjun Janya is composing the music, cinematography is by J Swamy.