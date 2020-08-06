Director Lohith to get associated with Pushkar Films for Brahmarakshasa

By Express News Service

Brahmarakshasa will bring together director Lohith H and producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah. The director, who made his debut with Mummy Save Me, followed it with Devaki, both starring Priyanka Upendra. This will be his third venture. Lohith, who has dabbled in supernatural horror and crime thriller has yet again chosen a horror subject.

An announcement to the effect was made by the producers on the director’s birthday on August 4. The producer took to Twitter, and said, "Let’s take the film on floor this September #Brahmarakshasa I am sure this is going to be one of the best Horror movie in Recent time !! (sic)."

Lohith, who is ready with the script, says he is exploring an untold point in Brahmarakshasa. The entire film will be shot in Bengaluru, and the team has finalised on the locations. The makers are now in the process of zeroing in on the lead actors, and the rest of the cast.

Pushkar Films, who have backed films like Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Kirik Party, Avane Srimannarayana, and the upcoming Avatar Purusha and 777 Charlie, are coming up with a full-fledged horror film for the first time with Brahmarakshasa.