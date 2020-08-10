Shivarajkumar to release teaser of Aryann Santhosh’s Dear Sathya

By Express News Service

Actor Aryann Santhosh is elated to have the teaser of his upcoming Dear Sathya launched by Century Star Shivarajkumar. It will be released on August 15 on Purple Rock Entertainers’ YouTube channel. The film, which is said to be inspired by a true incident, is jointly directed by Shivaganesh of Jigarthana fame and cinematographer Vinod Bharathi. Purple Rock Entertainers, who had previously produced Bhinna are coming up with their second project in associatin with Winterbridge Studios.

Aryann Santhosh, who was seen in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Pyaate Hudugir Halli Lifu and Halli Haida Pyateg Banda, made his debut with Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s Nooru Janmaku. He is playing the lead in this action revenge thriller. Backed by an ensemble supporting cast, the film also stars Archana Kottige as heroine along with Aruna Balaraj, Ashwin Rao Pallaki, Appanna, Arvind Rao, Gururaj Hokate, and Adarsha Chandrakar. Sridhar V Sambram has composed the film’s music. Shooting for Dear Sathya has been completed, and the makers are now busy with the post-production work.