Shooting for Upendra’s  Kabza to resume in September

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The Kannada film industry is trying to slowly get back to normalcy. With Shivanna taking the lead by resuming shooting for Bhajarangi 2 from Monday, other filmmakers are following suit too. Kabza director R Chandru is now gearing up to resume shooting for his upcoming mega project, and Real Star Upendra along with a few other artistes, including Kabir Duhan Singh and Kota Srinivas, will be joining the sets in the first week of September. With Sudeep’s Phantom already on floors from July 16, the other films, which are set to be resumed by mid-August are KGF Chapter 2 and Pogaru.

The team of Kabza had come up with a huge jail set-up at Minerva Mills, where the director had started shooting a major action block sequence.But it had to be discontinued owing to the pandemic. Chandru, who is currently preparing for the shoot, says, “We have at least 20 days of jail sequence to film, which needs to be completed in the schedule I am planning from September.

We are making plans about how to go about the shooting and the precautionary measures that should be taken.” This is the second collaboration of R Chandru with Upendra after I Love You. The film, backed by MTB Nagaraj and made under the Sri Siddeshwara Entertainments banner, is a period drama featuring Upendra in the role of an underworld don.

The director is taking it to a pan-India level by releasing it in seven languages, with the film being shot in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, and being dubbed and released in Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali. The film consists of a host of actors from other languages as well, and will have Naveen, Jaya Prakash, Kaat Raju and Subbaraju along with Avinash and M Kamaraj as part of the cast. The makers are yet to announce the heroine’s name.

Ravi Basrur is composing the film’s music while Arjun Shetty is handling cinematography. Apart from Kabza, Upendra’s line-ip of projects includes Buddhivanta 2, which is the final stages of post-production, and Home Minister Ravi Chandra, lined up for release. The Real Star will also be seen in a pivotal role in an upcoming Telugu project starring Varun Tej, and the team plans to resume shooting in September.