Niranjan Sudhindra to play top dancer in debut movie

By Express News Service

Upendra’s nephew Niranjan Sudhindra is associating with director Ramesh Venkatesh Babu. But this is not for Addhuri 2 which is on hold. Instead, the director has come up with another commercial script for the upcoming talent. Niranjan, who made a mark on the silver screen with 2nd Half, along with Priyanka Upendra, will now be making his debut as hero. From the picture CE got hold of, this is one of the projects which has silently gone on floors in Bengaluru from July 18.

They have even completed 20 days of shooting, which was their first schedule. Further, we hear that the project will bear the title of one of Upendra’s directorial films, which also featured the Real Star in the lead role. Our guesses are A, Upendra, Super or Uppi 2. However, an official announcement will be made on August 14, when Upendra and Priyanka will launch the film’s title.

This will be followed by a teaser which they plan to come out with on August 20, which happens to be Niranjan’s birthday. Accordingly, the actor, who is also a good dancer, will get a platform to showcase his skill. The film, the subject of which is said to be based on a universal theme, will see him play the role of an international dancer. The music for the film is being scored by Raghavendra V, who will also be doing the background score. Also coming on board is cinematographer Yogi, who hails from Hyderabad.