'Phantom' makers to reveal Nirup Bhandari’s first look today

The team of the film will introduce the character on the occasion of the actor’s birthday

Published: 13th August 2020 11:40 AM

Nirup Bhandari

Nirup Bhandari (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

Phantom continues to create a buzz among its fans. After the introduction of Sudeep’s character and the launch of the first look, a new excitement awaits Sandalwood lovers on Thursday. While there had been speculations about Nirup Bhandari being a part of the film, the actor’s coming on board the project will be officially announced on August 13, on Nirup’s birthday, along with the launch of the first look.

Nirup Bhandari

Before that, however, here are a few details about Nirup’s character in the adventure action drama. While Sudeep will be seen in a badass role as Vikranth Rana, it is said that Nirup plays Sanjeev Gambhira, a jovial and friendly person, residing abroad, who is on a visit to India.

The makers are planning to unveil these aspects along with the first look on Thursday. Nirup, who is sharing screen space with Sudeep for the first time, has also been participating in the shoot and has completed a chunk of his portions. The actor made his debut with Rangitaranga, and was then seen in Rajaratha and Adhi Lakshmi Purana.

He is also part of Sheetal Shetty’s directorial debut, Window Seat. Phantom will be the actor’s fifth project. He is teaming up here with his brother —director Anup Bhandari —for the third time. Phantom is produced by Manjunath Gowda under the banner of Shalini Arts. It has music by Ajaneesh Lokanath and cinematography by William David.

