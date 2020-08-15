Akshith Shashi Kumar’s debut 'Seethayana' gets ready for release  

By Express News Service

Akshith Shashi Kumar, the son of well-known actor Shashi Kumar, is making a bilingual film debut with Seethayana. The movie, made in Kannada and Telugu, will also be dubbed in Tamil. Shooting has been completed, and the project is currently in the final stages of post-production work.

It will soon be presented to the censor board. Meanwhile, director Prabhakar Aaripaka is gearing up for the promotions, as he gets ready with the teaser, trailers and lyrical videos, which he plans to release at equal intervals before the release.

Seethayana stars Anahitha Bhooshan opposite Akshith, and comes with an ensemble cast comprising Vikram Sharma, Hithesh Shetty, Sharmitha Gowda, Ajay Ghosh, Vidhyuklkha Raman, and Meghana Gowda, among others.

The film, produced by Lalitha Rajyalakshmi, was shot in a 63-day schedule in various places like Bangkok, Mangaluru, Agumbe, Hyderabad and Vizag. It is said to have a contemporary subject. Padmanabh Bharadwaj has composed the music while Durga Prasad Kolli has handled the camerawork.