Niranjan Sudhindras’s first film as hero titled 'Super Star'

Niranjan Sudhindra’s debut film as a hero has been titled Super Star. Director Ramesh Venkatesh Babu, who wanted to name the movie after one of Upendra’s directorials, chose Super, which was released in 2010, suffixing it with ‘Star’.

The title was launched by Upendra and his wife Priyanka on Friday. According to the director, Niranjan plays as a top dancer who later becomes a superstar in his field, and that’s one of the reasons he decided to choose it as the film’s title.

The makers are coming up with a teaser on August 20 on Niranjan’s birthday. The actor, who made his first appearance in 2nd Half along with Priyanka, undergoes a transformation for this role. One schedule of the shooting has been completed while the rest will resume in October.

Apart from directing the film, Ramesh has written the story and screenplay. He is also producing the film under the banner, RVB Cinemas, in association with Mylari Productions. Among the technical crew on board for Super Star are music director Raghavendra V, cinematographer Yogi, and editor Vijay M Kumar.