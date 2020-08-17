Ravichandran junior doesn’t want to carry baggage of being a star’s son

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

A teaser was Vikram Ravichandran’s birthday gift on August 16 by the makers of Trivikrama. Released on A2 music channel, it introduced the hero in a mass avatar. What’s interesting about this project and for the actor is that his first film as a hero will get a pan-Indian appeal with its release in different languages.

The Kannada film, directed by Sahana Murthy and made under Gowri Entertainers, will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

About being a debutant whose first film will release in other languages, Vikram credits the producers who have taken this decision. “I wanted Trivikrama to be a full-fledged Kannada film,” he says. However, the makers were confident about the script, and after watching the first rushes, they felt Trivikrama suited a pan-India release.

“I wish I had known about this earlier, it would have helped act differently in certain situations and scenes, which will have an appeal in all languages. Having said that, I am happy, and at the same time it is a gamble,” he says. Vikram also spills the beans that he may associate with the same production house and director Sahana Murthy for another project, but confirms that it will not be an immediate one.

“Working with Sahana Murthy and the production house is like working on the home banner. However, this will be a film that will go on floors in 2022, as I have reserved dates for a few other projects, which will take off in 2021. Details of these films will be made official once everything gets finalised,” Vikram tells us. If not for the lockdown, Trivikrama would have been released by now, which has now got postponed nearly by eight months.

“The pandemic has given a small break to everyone, and we are going slow. However, I am not losing hope. After what people are going through, they will come to theatres to relax and we look forward to impressing all of them with our entertainers.” he says.

The actor who has worked with his father, Ravichandran, shares his experience of working with another director. “At first it was difficult to adjust, which is the case with any newcomer. I developed a good rapport with director Sahana Murthy who got me involved from the time he started working on the script. By the time we reached the sets, we were like brothers working on a project,” says Vikram, adding, “The moment we were shooting, there would be changes of opinion.

I blindly believe my father, and usually go by what he says. But while working with another director, I have to do a lot on my own. So, I was well prepared, shared my opinion, and also heard what the director had to say,” says Vikram, recalling his last birthday when he had an emotional scene to enact. “It was the second day of my shoot,” he mentions.

Being the son of the Crazy Star, he doesn’t believe in carrying the baggage of being a star child. “I am quite a friendly person, and everyone knows that by now. I often follow my father’s words who always said that as actors, we need to go by the director’s vision and satisfy his dream. I make sure I follow it this in my films,” says the actor, who is now waiting to resume shooting for the two pending songs in Trivikrama, before he takes on his next.