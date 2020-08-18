Rocking Star to lend his voice for Super Star

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Niranjan Sudhindra-starrer Super Star seems to be becoming a starry affair. The film, directed by Ramesh Venkatesh Babu, was launched on Aug. 14 by Real Star Upendra and his wife Priyanka, and the upcoming talent gets support from KGF’s Rocky Bhai, Yash. The Rocking Star is lending his voice for the teaser, for dialogues written by director, and will be released on Niranjan’s birthday on Aug. 20.

The newcomer’s film was titled as Super Star after one of Upendra’s directorials. It is being made under the banner of RVB Cinemas in association with Mylari Production. The film will have Niranjan playing a top dancer who later becomes visible at an international stage.

The newcomer, who has transformed his looks for the role, has completed one schedule for the film, and the team plans to resume shooting in October. The makers are in the process of finalising the rest of the cast, including the heroine. It has been confirmed that music director Raghavendra V, cinematographer Yogi and editor Vijay M Kumar will be part of the technical crew.