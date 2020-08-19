Pramod, Sangeetha Sringeri to headline slapstick comedy '100 Monkeys'

By Express News Service

Even as Pramod is set to begin the shoot for English Manja in the first week of September, he has signed his next film. The actor of Geetha Bangle Stores and Premier Padmini fame, will headline a slapstick comedy titled 100 Monkeys, a project to be helmed by Chitrakatha director Yashaswi Baladitya. This is his second film. The story revolves around a cab driver played by Pramod.

The film is bankrolled by Nityananda Bhat and brings on board Sangeetha Sringeri as the female lead. This actor is currently part of Kiran Raj’s directorial, 777 Charlie and, Marigold and is getting paired opposite Pramod for the first time.

Apart from the lead actors, 100 Monkeys brings on board a host of interesting stars, including Shamikshaa, Abhishek, and French Biryani actor, Mahantesh along with Achyuth Kumar seen in a pivotal role. The team will soon come up with the film’s first look poster, when the technical details will be revealed. The film’s shooting will start from Sept. 28.