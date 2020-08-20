Home Entertainment Kannada

Yogi Babu to make his Kannada debut with Bhajarangi 2?

The film starring Shivanna is currently in its last leg of shooting, which is happening over a 12-day 
schedule that began on August 16

Actor Yogi Babu

By Express News Service

Yogi Babu, who was last seen in the OTT film, Cocktail, has been spotted in Bengaluru over the last few days, and pictures of him meeting Puneeth Rajkumar, Duniya Vijay and Shivarajkumar have been doing the rounds on social media. 

Reports now suggest that the actor is all set to make his Kannada debut with A Harsha’s directorial, Bhajarangi 2. The film is currently in its last leg of shooting, which will happen over a 12-day schedule that began August 16.

According to our source, Yogi Babu has been travelling between Ulsoor and Mohan B Kere Studio, where the shoot is happening, which further confirms that he is part of the project. The film, made under Jayanna films, is the third collaboration between Harsha and Shivanna, and comes with an ensemble cast, with Bhavana playing the female lead. Yogi Babu’s role in the film is however unclear.
 

