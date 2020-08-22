Actor Sudeep’s 'World of Phantom' going to be reality now

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sudeep’s World of Phantom will soon move from its on-screen presence to become a reality too. The vision of director Anup Bhandari, created by art director Shivakumar, is getting reinstalled by Saravana Prasad, the founder of Innovative Film City. Prasad had recently visited Annapurna Studios, where the shooting of Phantom is currently going on, and was astounded by the artwork created for the film. It is a forest-like set-up, and he decided to recreate the look and feel of the Phantom World at Innovative City studio in Bengaluru. Shivakumar will be taking the responsibility of recreating a similar set-up.

Sudeep

The film is at the last stages of its current shooting schedule, and the team is arranging to transport the entire property worth `40 lakh, which includes artificial trees, costumes, bikes cars used by Sudeep, and everything else that was utilised for the film, to Bengaluru. Says Prasad, “I was so impressed by the vision of the makers that I didn’t want the set to go waste.

So I have decided to mirror a similar set-up at Innovative Film City, which will be a permanent one. This will enable the common people to experience the World of Phantom, and they can even experience the ride that Sudeep is enjoying at present.”

The recreation work will cost approximately `2 crore. “The team is currently dismantling the sets, after which it will be brought to the city, and work will start in the coming days,” adds Prasad.

Phantom is produced by Manjunath Gowda under the banner of Shalini Arts. It has music by B Ajaneesh Lokanath and cinematography by William David. Apart from Sudeep, the film also features Nirup Bhandari, and the latest to join the cast is Neetha Ashok.