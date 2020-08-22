Chetan takes thriller route with 'Maarga'

By Express News Service

It’s been a long time since Chetan faced the arc lights. The actor, who is also a social worker, was last seen in Athiratha in 2017. He had completed shooting for Ranam, and kept himself busy with his other activities. He has now signed his next movie, which he describes as an action thriller. “Excited to announce the launch of my new movie: ‘Maarga’ (The Path), an action thriller film,” Chetan announced on the social media. The film’s muhurat took place on Friday, with Puneeth Rajkumar attending the launch and sounding the clapboard.

Maarga marks the directorial debut of Mohan. He is bringing in his previous experience of working as an associate director in a few projects, and this will be his first feature film. “Maarga has the hero taking a particular path for his destination, whether this path is right or wrong, is the gist of Maarga,” says the director, who has also written the story and the screenplay for the film. Mohan also points that that Maarga is nowhere related to Chetan’s real-life characteristics, and it is a total entertainer with a mix of commercial elements and a social message.

The film will feature two heroines — Dia heroine Kushi, and Reeshma Nanaiah, who is making her debut with Prem’s Ek Love Ya. Maarga will have Ajaneesh B Loknath composing the music and SK Rao handling the cinematography. “We are getting ready, and hope to start shooting from September second week, but everything depends on the Covid situation,” says the debutant director.