Actor Ganesh to don the white coat in latest film

Shailesh  Kumar B S and  Shashikala P, both doctors in real life, are  collaborating with the Golden Star for a film, which will be on medical  profession with the concept -- passion until last breath

By A Sharadhaa
Ganesh, who is waiting to resume shooting for Gaalipata 2, followed by Sakath and Trible Riding, has confirmed another project during the lockdown. The film brings together a new combination of the producer, director and actor, who are collaborating for the first time.

The Golden Star, who has been tagged as a romantic hero in the Kannada film industry, has often picked up roles that explore his versatility. His next film will have Ganesh playing the role of a neurosurgeon. The movie will be produced by Dr Shailesh Kumar BS, who has been working  as a neurosurgeon for 20 years, and will be directed by Dr Shashikala P, an ophthalmologist who is college mate and a colleague of the producer.

Shailesh Kumar is a big fan of Dr Rajkumar, and this is what brought him to the creative field. The producer made his debut with 6ne Maili, and his second project, Talvarpete, is currently rolling. The yet-to-be-titled project with Ganesh, which is on medical profession will be his third film made under the banner of Sri Nagabrahma Creations. 

According to Shailesh, the story created by Shashikala with a concept ‘passion until last breath’ traces a doctor’s emotional life. “I am a doctor with a vast experience in the field of medicine, which I want to bring out on the screen. The story was written keeping Ganesh in mind, as we felt that he has the capability to justify this particular role.

He comes across as an actor who expresses through his eyes, which is required for this subject,” he says, revealing that Ganesh agreed to play the role of a neurosurgeon the moment he read the profile. “A double confirmation came from the actor within 20 minutes of Shashikala narrating the story,” says Shailesh Kumar. “The film will be a commercial entertainer with five songs, three fights, beautiful music, with a lot of emotions,” he adds. The project will start in 2021.

