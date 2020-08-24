Home Entertainment Kannada

Ravi Chandra to resume shooting from today

Director Om Prakash Rao will start a  two-day shooting schedule for a talkie portion at a five star hotel; Upendra,  Aditi Arya and Nimika Ratnakar to  participate in the shoot

Ravi Chandran with Nayanthara and Mohan Raja during the filming of 'Thani Oruvan'.

By Express News Service

Even as Upendra plans to start shooting for R Chandru’s Kabza from September 1st week, the actor will be participating in a two-day shoot for Ravi Chandra on Monday and Tuesday. The film is being directed by Om Prakash Rao.

Nimika Ratnakar

Confirming the plans for the shooting, producer R S  Srinivas says they are spending approximately Rs 20 lakh per day to light up the entire Lalit Ashok, where the shooting will take place. Joining the Real Star to complete the talkie portions will be Nimika Ratnakar and Aditi Arya.

The latter, who made her debut in Kurukshetra, has flown down from Mumbai to take part in the shoot. Ravi Chandra will also see Crazy Star Ravichandran, who will be working with Upendra for the first time. The film is inspired by the Telugu flick, Balapu, and it will feature the duo as brothers on the screen.

Shanvi Srivastava is also a part of the cast, along with Pradeep Rawat who plays the role of an antagonist. The team will be left with another 16 days of shooting schedule, including a song, which they plan to complete as early as possible. 

Ravi Chandra is being made under the banner of R S Productions. It will have Chandramouli writing the dialogues, while Srikanth will handle the editing work, and Arjun Janya has composed the music. Ravi, who was also a part of Om Prakash Rao’s previous film, Chandralekha, is taking care of the cinematography. 

