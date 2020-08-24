Home Entertainment Kannada

Vikram Ravichandran to get raw and rugged for his next

The actor will be making an official announcement soon on his collaboration with director Manu Nag, who will be helming his first feature film

Vikram Ravichandran

Vikram Ravichandran

By Express News Service

Even as audiences wait for Vikram Ravichandran’s debut release, Trivikrama, the son of Crazy star Ravichandran has greenlit his second project. Manu Nag, the director of the short film, White, which was based on eye donation and starred Priyamani, and also had Amitabh Bachchan providing a voiceover, will now be helming his first feature film.

Manu has also worked as an assistant director in films like Athidhikal (Malayalam), Belli (Kannada) and Yogaraj Bhat’s Dana Kayananu (Kannada). Manu reveals that he has come up with a raw subject, which will portray Vikram in a rugged look, and the story will revolve around the emotions between parents and their son. “Vikram has liked the script, and especially his characterisation, and has given a go-ahead to the project.

The preparation work has begun,” says the director, adding, “An announcement about the production house, the rest of the cast and crew, will be made by the team, and the actor soon.” Trivikrama directed by Sahanamurthy has already raised expectations with its posters and the teaser.

The film, which is now in post-production work, is pending with 2 songs. The Kannada film under Gowri Entertainers is all set to have a pan-Indian release with the commercial entertainer being dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and  Hindi as well.
 

