Sarkari is a film that took us from Keradi to Delhi: Rishab Shetty 

Published: 25th August 2020 10:18 AM

By Express News Service

 It’s been two years since director Rishab Shetty’s last directorial, Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai was released. The movie came out on August 24, and the director and the entire team remain grateful for the love showered on this film even today. It talked about the imposition of Malayalam in schools in the Kasaragod district of Kerala, which led to protests in the recent times, and the hardships faced by students due to changes in the medium of instruction forms the crux of the film, which the audience connected with to a big extent.

The film featured a host of actors Anant Nag, Ranjan, Sampath, Pramod Shetty, Saptha Pavoor, Mahendra, Sohan Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, Manish Heroor and others. The movie, which ran for 100 days, also won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film in 2019. “Sarkari is so special that I didn’t realise it has completed two years. This is the film that took us from Keradi to Delhi for the National Award, and the entire team to great heights, and I am grateful to all those who made this a success,” says Rishab, who doesn’t see an opportunity for a sequel but is planning to work around the characters.

“I intend to explore the characters, especially those of Mammootty, Praveena, and Upadhyaya. This is an organic thought, and I would work out a story around it for one of my future projects,” he reveals. Rishab Shetty’s next directorial will be Rudraprayag, which will go on floors in early 2021. Meanwhile, the director, who also saw success as an actor with Bell Bottom, gears up to begin the shooting for his next film, Harikathe Alla Giri Kathe. The film, made by Sandesh Production, marks the directorial debut of Giri Krishna.

