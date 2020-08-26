Director Suri to go on floors with Abhishek Ambareesh-starrer Bad Manners in October

By Express News Service

The shooting for director Suri's upcoming film, Bad Manners, starring Abhishek Ambareesh, will begin by the end of September or the first week of October. Suri confirmed that the filming will begin with action sequences.

The team is currently finalising on the locations and is zeroing on the stunt director. "This is not going to be regular action for the actor. Abhishek is shaping up to play the character right from the day he heard the story and liked it," says Suri.

Meanwhile, the team is working on the rest of the cast and talks are on with various actors. The first look of Bad Manners was released on May 29 on Ambareesh’s birth anniversary, and created quite the buzz. However, not much details have been revealed about the plot, except that it is an action drama.

The film produced by Sudeer KM has Surendra Nath and Amri joining the director on the story and screenplay with Charan Raj scoring the music. Shekar S (DFD) will work as the cinematographer for the film that will have Deepu S Kumar as the editor. Bad Manners will have Rajakrishnan handle sound engineering and Suresh Bhaganavar in charge of the art department. This film will be Abhishek’s second project after Amar.