Yash, Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash resume 'KGF: Chapter 2' shoot 

BENGALURU: Actors Yash, Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash on Wednesday resumed shooting of the upcoming Kannada action drama "KGF: Chapter 2".

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is a sequel to the 2018 period action movie starring Yash in the lead.

Production on the movie was affected due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in March.

Prakash Raj, who joins the franchise in the second installment, shared pictures from the set on Instagram.

"Start, camera, action. Back to work on the sets of 'KGF: Chapter 2'," he captioned the photos.

Neel welcomed the "Wanted" star to the film series and asked fans for blessings as the team began the shoot amid the pandemic.

"Welcome on board @prakashraaj sir. We resume shoot finally for #KGFChapter2. Thank you everyone for all the love and excitement towards the movie. Wish us all the luck," the director tweeted.

"KGF" follows Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

Avinash, who plays a TV journalist in the film, shared a picture with Yash from the film's set in Kanteerava Studios here.

"After six full months, the COVID break is broken. Shooting today! Feels like a rebirth! Guess which film?!" the actor wrote.

According to reports, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who is undergoing preliminary treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital for cancer, will get back to completing the movie once his medical treatment is over.

The film marks the Dutt's Kannada debut.

"KGF: Chapter 2" also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.