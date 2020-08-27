Home Entertainment Kannada

'Nimagondu Sihi Suddi', a Kannada web-series on a man’s pregnancy

The eight-episode series shot in and around Bengaluru has been backed by a budding team under the banner of Gold Chain Production.

A man’s pregnancy is the interesting idea that the latest rom-com Kannada web series, titled Nimagondu Sihi Suddi (meaning, ‘A sweet news for you), aims to explore. The eight-episode series shot in and around Bengaluru has been backed by a budding team under the banner of Gold Chain Production. 

“Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile and sometimes it’s the other way around. This fun sitcom, NSS, will be a fun-filled ride,” says director Sudhindra Nadigar R, who is spearheading the project. Stills from the series introduce Raghu Bhat in the lead role, with model-turned-actor Kavya Shetty playing his love interest.

Anand Sudaresha of Urvi fame is cranking the camera for the web series, and the team also includes Jagdish Singh, Yogesh Nanjappa, Priyanka MR, Prakash SR, Anil Kumar, Ashobhya, Prashanth R, and Manjunath Singh as part of the creative wing. The team is currently shooting for the web series, and the makers are in talks with OTT platforms, though the deal if yet to be closed.

