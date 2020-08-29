Priyanka Thimmesh to romance Pruthvi Ambaar in 'Sugarless'

By Express News Service

Producer-turned-director K M Shashidhar’s directorial debut Sugarless starring Pruthvi Ambaar in the lead has finalised Priyanka Thimmesh as the heroine. A confirmation about the actor coming on board was made on Thursday, when the team officially launched the film with a simple muhurath.



Priyanka, who made her debut with Ganapa, has also made her mark in Tamil and Malayalam industry. The Pataki actor is currently waiting for the release of her next, Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja, directed by Karthik Saragur. She is gearing up to join the Sugarless team from September 14 when they plan to go on floors.

Pruthvi Ambaar, who has a handful of projects in hand will be juggling between the sets of Life is Beautiful and this project. The subject of Sugarless penned by the first time director himself is a story about youngsters with diabetes, and will also feature Dattanna in a pivotal role.

The film, which has Anoop Seelin scoring music and cinematographer Lavith handling the camerawork is jointly made under the banner Pushkar Films and Disha Entertainers.