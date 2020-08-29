Home Entertainment Kannada

Priyanka Thimmesh to romance Pruthvi Ambaar in 'Sugarless'

Producer-turned-director K M Shashidhar’s directorial debut Sugarless starring Pruthvi Ambaar in the lead has finalised Priyanka Thimmesh as the heroine.

Published: 29th August 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Thimmesh (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

Producer-turned-director K M Shashidhar’s directorial debut Sugarless starring Pruthvi Ambaar in the lead has finalised Priyanka Thimmesh as the heroine. A confirmation about the actor coming on board was made on Thursday, when the team officially launched the film with a simple muhurath.

Pruthvi Ambaar

Priyanka, who made her debut with Ganapa, has also made her mark in Tamil and Malayalam industry. The Pataki actor is currently waiting for the release of her next, Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja, directed by Karthik Saragur. She is gearing up to join the Sugarless team from September 14 when they plan to go on floors.

Pruthvi Ambaar, who has a handful of projects in hand will be juggling between the sets of Life is Beautiful and this project.  The subject of Sugarless penned by the first time director himself is a story about youngsters with diabetes, and will also feature Dattanna in a pivotal role.

The film, which has Anoop Seelin scoring music and cinematographer Lavith handling the camerawork is jointly made under the banner Pushkar Films and Disha Entertainers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sugarless Pruthvi Ambaar Priyanka Thimmesh
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
Video
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp