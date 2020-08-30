Indrajit Lankesh to give cops info on drug abuse in Sandalwood

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch police have asked Sandalwood film maker Indrajit Lankesh to appear before them on August 31 and share information about alleged drug abuse by some actors in the Kannada film industry.

On Thursday, the Narcotics Control Bureau, Bengaluru zone, had busted a drug trafficking racket in the city in which the agency said some “prominent actors and musicians in Bengaluru were involved.” Speaking to TNSE, Indrajit said that some “young, upcoming actors” are hooked to substance abuse. He cited some examples but did not give out any names.

“A few months back, some boys got into a car at UB City and drove towards Ashoka Pillar in Jayanagar. After the car hit the pillar, the occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled. The police found contraband drugs in the vehicle, but there was no further investigation. “In the KPL betting scam, the police found the role of some young Sandalwood actresses who are from outside the state, in honey-trapping the cricketers. The then police commissioner had told the press that there could be a drug angle.

There was no further information in the case,” said Lankesh. He said the cause of death of 39-year-old Sandalwood star Chiranjeevi Sarja was not known and alleged that there was “pressure on the doctors from some powerful people/politicians” not to conduct any autopsy to establish the cause of Chiranjeevi’s death. Lankesh said he is willing to co-operate and “share information with the police in the larger interest of upholding the name and sanctity of the Kannada film industry. “Let’s be clear, not everyone is doing drugs in the film industry”, he stressed.