Sushmitha to make her debut with Krishna’s Love Mocktail 2

The entrepreneur, who is entering tinsel town to fulfil her passion for acting, will be seen in an important role in the sequel.

Published: 31st August 2020

Krishna (L) and Sushmitha

Krishna (L) and Sushmitha.

By Express News Service

Krishna's Love Mocktail 2 is set to feature a new face. The actor and director, who is helming the sequel to Love Mocktail, has retained a few actors like Abhilash, and  Kushi Achar while he is also launching three new actors.

Among those making an acting debut in Sandalwood with this film is Sushmitha, who has been chosen to play one of the major characters in the film. The latter is the founder of a hair oil company, and it is her passion for acting that is bringing her to tinsel town. Sushmitha has been selected through the process of auditions conducted by the Love Mocktail team. 

Krishna, who wants to have the film ready by December 2020, has already begun shooting, and is in the process of finalising two other female actors to play the lead role, and another actor to play the pivotal character. Love Mocktail 2 is jointly produced by Krishna and Milana Nagaraj. it will have music composed by Raghu Dixit, and cinematography and editing by Sri CrazyMindz. 

Apart from Love Motcktail 2, Krishna has also taken up an acting assignment, and he will soon begin shooting for Nagashekar's Srikrishna@gmail.com, made under the banner of Sandesh Production. He will then take up another project for which he will be getting associated with Manasology director, Deepak Urs.

