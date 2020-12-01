Home Entertainment Kannada

Rockline Venkatesh to ‘befriend’ Ravichandran

The producer-actor will play a major role in Giriraj BM’s upcoming historical drama, Kannadiga, bankrolled by NS Rajkumar.
 

Published: 01st December 2020

Rockline Venkatesh and Ravichandran in a still from Kannadiga

Rockline Venkatesh and Ravichandran in a still from 'Kannadiga'.

By Express News Service

Award-winning director BM Giriraj’s latest outing, 'Kannadiga', starring Ravichandran, is fast taking the final shape, with 80 per cent of the shoot having got completed. 

It has now come to light that producer-actor Rockline Venkatesh will be seen in a major role in the movie. 

The latest still from the historical drama, that the team has shared with CE, shows the Crazy Star in a role of scholar and warrior, Samanthabhadra. It will have Rockline Venkatesh playing the role of a friend. 

Ravichandran and Rockline Venaktesh, who have been close friends, have previously worked together in Rasika. 

The producer also bankrolled Preethsod Thappa, directed by Ravichandran, in which he was seen in a blink-and-miss role. Kannadiga will their third association, and the duo will be sharing screen space here. 

The film, produced by N S Rajkumar, marks the Kannada cinema debut of Jamie Alter. 

It will also feature senior actor and director Chi Gurudutt in a pivotal role, along with Pavana, Jayashree and Bhavani Prakash. The ensemble cast also includes theatre artistes. 

Giriraj, who is currently doing the post-production work, plans to complete the shooting of the remaining portions after he is done with the editing work. 

​Kannadiga will have music composed by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by GSV Seetharam.

