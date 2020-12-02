Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Prem shoots 'EK Love Ya' song in freezing weather in Kashmir

The director is filming the romantic track over 12 days at India’s border with Pakistan and China in Kashmir,  Ladakh, Gujarat and Rajasthan

Published: 02nd December 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Raanna, Prem and Reeshma Nanaiah

Raanna, Prem and Reeshma Nanaiah

By Express News Service

Director Prem, who has resumed work on his upcoming film, Ek Love Ya, is currently in Kashmir to shoot for a song in freezing temperatures. When CE caught up with the director over a telephonic conversation, he said the location that he had finalised during the recce has now seen a good spell of snowfall.

“We took a risk, and have managed to get some beautiful shots,” says Prem, who has planned a song featuring Raanna and Reeshma Nanaiah that will be shot during a 12-day schedule at India’s border with Pakistan and China. “After three days in Kashmir, our next step will be Ladakh, for which we will have to travel back to Delhi because roads are blocked here.

From Ladakh, we will head to Rajasthan, and end our journey in Gujarat,” he revealed. Ek Love Ya will mark the film debut of both Raanna and Reeshma Nanaiah. The film also features Rachita Ram in a lead role, while Rakshitha will be seen in a guest appearance. 

The director, who is wrapping the film’s shoot with a romantic number, plans to launch the audio on Jan. 14, on the occasion of Sankranthi. The romantic thriller is bankrolled by Rakshita Film Factory, and has music by Arjun Janya and cinematographer by Mahendra Simha.

The actor-director is also busy scripting his next directorial project. He has simultaneously taken up three acting assignments. “I will start shooting for a film directed by MS Ramesh. I will also be working in two other projects to be helmed by Raghu Haasan and Chakravarthy Chandrachud,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ek Love Ya Director Prem
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Video
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp