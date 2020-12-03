Home Entertainment Kannada

Adhvithi Shetty to join the cast of Deepak Aras’ Sugar Factory

The comedy entertainer will have her sharing screen space with Love Mocktail hero, Krishna. The film will feature three female leads, and Sonal Monteiro has already come on board. 

Published: 03rd December 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Adhvithi Shetty.

Actress Adhvithi Shetty

By Express News Service

Adhvithi Shetty will be the next heroine joining the cast of Deepak Aras’s upcoming directorial, Sugar Factory. The comedy entertainer will have her sharing screen space with Love Mocktail hero, Krishna. The film will feature three female leads, and Sonal Monteiro has already come on board. 

Advithi Shetty is currently busy juggling three projects. The actor is halfway through the shooting of Iravan, which stars Karthik. She is also shooting for a yet-to-be-titled film starring Dharma Keerthiraj, which is being directed by Ramesh. Adhvithi has also signed a suspense thriller, for which she is left with four days of shooting. 

Talking about Sugar Factory, the actor says the project with Deepak Aras is a big break, and she is looking forward to starting the shooting. The team will start the rolling it in January, and Adhvithi will be joining them in February. Sugar Factory is being produced by Girish Runder. It has Deepak Aras writing the story, and Chethan Kumar is penning the dialogues.

The film’s music is by Kabir Rafi and camerawork will be handled by Santhosh Rai Pathaje. The makers had initially planned to shoot it in Bengaluru, but have now finalised locations in Mysuru, Goa, and outside India as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adhvithi Shetty Deepak Aras Sugar Factory
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Video
Sri Lankan fishermen arrange their accessories on the beach ahead of cyclonic storm 'Burevi' on the Bay of Bengal coast in Colombo. (Photo | AP)
Cyclone Burevi: Rough sea, heavy winds and rainfall on TN coast
National disaster response force making a surveillance at marina beach ahead of cyclone Burevi, in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives 97 mm rainfall ahead of cyclone Burevi, no damage reported so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp