Adhvithi Shetty to join the cast of Deepak Aras’ Sugar Factory

By Express News Service

Adhvithi Shetty will be the next heroine joining the cast of Deepak Aras’s upcoming directorial, Sugar Factory. The comedy entertainer will have her sharing screen space with Love Mocktail hero, Krishna. The film will feature three female leads, and Sonal Monteiro has already come on board.

Advithi Shetty is currently busy juggling three projects. The actor is halfway through the shooting of Iravan, which stars Karthik. She is also shooting for a yet-to-be-titled film starring Dharma Keerthiraj, which is being directed by Ramesh. Adhvithi has also signed a suspense thriller, for which she is left with four days of shooting.

Talking about Sugar Factory, the actor says the project with Deepak Aras is a big break, and she is looking forward to starting the shooting. The team will start the rolling it in January, and Adhvithi will be joining them in February. Sugar Factory is being produced by Girish Runder. It has Deepak Aras writing the story, and Chethan Kumar is penning the dialogues.

The film’s music is by Kabir Rafi and camerawork will be handled by Santhosh Rai Pathaje. The makers had initially planned to shoot it in Bengaluru, but have now finalised locations in Mysuru, Goa, and outside India as well.