Act 1978 director Mansore's next pan-Indian directorial venture titled Abbakka

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Mansore, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release, ACT-1978, which is in its third week of running, will be taking his next big leap soon. The National Award-winning filmmaker, who has previously helmed Harivu and Nathicharami, will now be directing a historical film, titled Abbakka.

Sharing the title poster of the film with CE, the director said it will tell the story of queen Rani Abbakka Chowta, who belonged to the Chowta dynasty and ruled over part of coastal Karnataka. Abbakka was the first Tuluva queen of Ullal who fought the Portuguese in the latter half of the 16th century, and is considered one of the foremost women warriors of the region.

“I was in the process of scripting this historical subject over the last one year, and currently we are in talks with two big production houses, who are keen to take up this project,” Mansore said. He wants to make this a pan-India film and release it in six languages. “The film will be shot in Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam, and it will be dubbed and released in Telugu, Hindi and Tulu,” he revealed, adding, “I want to tell the story of Abbakka to the whole universe.”

The film carries the caption, Abhaya Rani of Arabian Sea. The makers have brought cinematographer Satya Hegde, music director Ajaneesh Loknath, sound designer Mahavir Sabannavar, writer Veerendra Mallanna, and story and dialogue writer TK Dayanand on board the team. “Further details of the production house, as well as the cast, will be revealed in January,” Mansore said. “If everything goes as per plan, we are looking to release it in 2023.”